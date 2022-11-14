UPND UNHAPPY WITH PROLONGED DETENTION OF THOSE SUSPECTED TO HAVE KILLED FORMER PS DURING GASSING PERIOD

By Womba Kasela

Ruling UPND Gweembe District Youth Chairperson Bright Chisangano has regretted the prolonged detention of eight suspects linked to the death of former Local Government Permanent Secretary Timothy Hakuyu.

The late Hakuyu was in February 2020 murdered with two other persons by a mob in Gweembe District on the accusation of being part of the gassing attacks.

Chisangano tells Byta FM news in a phone interview that the detained youths are breadwinners whose incarceration has greatly impacted their family welfare.

He further adds that the government has so far not done anything to present the accused persons for trial forcing the youths to continue being remanded in custody without court appearance.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe gave an assurance that his Ministry will look into the case with assistance from Legal Aid when he visited Southern Province this year.