UPND UNHAPPY WITH THOSE CONDEMNING HHs ECZ APPOINTMENTS

By Michael Nyumbu

United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka Province Information and Publicity Secretary Otis Bwalya says those condemning President Hakainde Hichilema for the Appointment of Electoral Commission of Zambia – ECZ Commissioners are unprogressive and unpatriotic.

Bwalya says it is surprising that the people who were in the forefront castigating President HH for delaying in appointing the head and other commissioners at ECZ are today condemning him for actually doing so.

He wonders how the same politicians who said the absence of relevant commissioners including the Chairperson at ECZ was a recipe for anarchy are the same ones calling the President names for heeding to their call.

Bwalya says the party finds the behavior of such individuals who are only bent on condemning everything the Head of State as distractive, unprogressive and unpatriotic.

He explains that the President took a while to appoint people in those positions to ensure that the right candidates or officers were picked considering the magnitude and sensitivity of the office.

Several stake holders amongst them Human Rights Commissioner Laura Miti questioned the appointment of Macdonald Chipenzi as ECZ Commissioner.

Laura Miti said office bearers at the ECZ should be appointed by an independent commission to avoid political affiliation.