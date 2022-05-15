UPND URGED TO BE CAREFUL WITH SOME OF ITS FORMER MEMBERS NOW REJOINING THE PARTY

By Balewa Zyuulu

Political Analyst Dr. Eustone Chiputa has urged the ruling UPND to be careful with some of its former members that are now rejoining the party after ditching them to join the then ruling patriotic front, a few months before the 2021 general elections.

Since forming government in August last year, the UPND has received an overwhelmingly high number of defectors from its former members that had joined the patriotic front ahead of the August 2021 general election with the latest being former Mbabala Member of Parliament Ephraim Belemu.

In an interview, Dr Chiputa observes that such politicians cannot be trusted and are only gravitating towards the ruling party for various reasons such as fear of prosecution for corruption and for personal gains.

He says although politics is a game of numbers, there is need for Zambia to build political integrity to reduce the unnecessary defections from one political party to another.