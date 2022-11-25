UPND USA/CANADA Chapter elects new office bearers

United Party for National Development USA/Canada chapter has ushered in a new executive that has been elected to serve the chapter for the next two years.

The new chairperson is Mr Evans Chiyombwe who takes over from Mr Willis Musonda.

Others that have been elected to various positions are Mr Chanda Chilufya; vice chairperson,

Mr Andrew Mwape; secretary general and Mr Wesley Ngwenya as deputy secretary general

Also elected were Mr Crepton Haabeka as treasurer, Mr Ben Phiri as vice treasurer, Mrs Rebecca Becky Mwansa as publicity secretary and

Mr Francis Kombe as vice publicity secretary respectively.

Those that were not victorious have conceded defeat and pledged to work with the new executive.

The election was overseen by an Election Committee which was headed by Pastor Godwin Kaluwe. Pastor Kaluwe announced the results last night following a free and fair election. A comprehensive statement will be issued soon.

Rebecca Becky Mwansa

Publicity secretary

UPND/USA Canada chapter

24th November, 2022