What do these people

really believe in?

UPND has removed registration number plates from most of the motor vehicles they are using to campaign in the Lukutu ward by-election.

We witnessed this also in Kaumbwe, Chisamba, Lufubu, and Sokontwe by-elections. Why are they doing this? Our simple and only explanation is that these are government motor vehicles they are using to campaign for their party and candidates.

But why is this illegality being tolerated by the police?

Why is the UPND engaging in electoral malpractices – distribution of relief food, social cash transfers, fertilisers, use of district commissioners and other civil servants in the ruling party’s election campaigns – they used to strongly oppose or criticise when they were in opposition?

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party