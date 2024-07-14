UPND VICTORY IN JUST ENDED WARD BY-ELECTIONS DUE TO NON-PARTICIPATION OF REAL PF-OYV

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

Operation Young Vote -OYV- says the UPND’s victory in the just ended ward by-elections could be attributed to the non-participation of the real Patriotic Front due to the purported and alleged sponsored wranglers.

OYV Executive Director Guess Nyirenda says the UPND only managed to secure a win due to the first-past-the-post electoral system, where the winner takes it all and explains that this destabilizing system caused voter apathy.

Mr. Nyirenda explains that several factors favored the ruling party, including the advantage of incumbency and the absence of monitoring and observation groups to whistle-blow any form of malpractice.

He says his organization would not be compelled to believe that the outcome of these ward by-elections would be a reflection of what is yet to come when Zambians go to the general elections in 2026.

Out of the 9 wards in Nakonde, Sikongo, Choma, Mufumbwe, Kawambwa and Kanchibiya, the UPND managed to win 8 wards while one ward was won by an independent candidate.

PHOENIX NEWS