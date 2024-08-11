Kaingu Wakung’uma writes:



Just listened to Wynter Kabimba’s address on movie (Muvi) TV regarding how the current political wrangles are increasingly becoming an internal security concern in this country. The man spoke like a statesman. Among the key notes to me were that:



1. ‘The voices that are sympathising with criminality in this country especially on social media are stronger than those that are condemning it’.



2. ‘If you think that JJ Banda is operating alone, you should not be in politics’.



3. ‘I want to be a voice that speaks against these evil schemes in my country…I do not want my children to live in an unstable country because of selfish politicians. If this country goes into flames, all these opposition politicians will flee the country with their families and it’s the common Zambians who will suffered, like the recent happenings in Sudan’.



4. ‘We cannot allow criminals, using JJ Banda as a front, to bring instability in this country’.



5. ‘UPND wake up. You are not running a church organisation. You are government and are running a country’.



The last point echoes what I said a few months ago, which is that if UPND were a human being, in lozi we would refer to such as ‘ulobezi pilu’.



And as usual because ‘balobezi lipilu’, I doubt they will even take Winter Kabimba’s timely advice with the seriousness it deserves.



Lastly, in addition to Dr. Nevers Mumba, I’m glad that we have at least one more prominent politician who is genuinely concerned about the calibre of the current crop of opposition political leaders in the country. The writing is on the wall; that they all do not have the interest of this country at heart. Period!