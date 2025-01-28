UPND want to arrest  M’membe for Exposing thier Injustices against ECL –  SP

UPND WANTS TO ARREST M’MEMBE – SP

Socialist Party General Secretary Dr Cosmas Musheke Musumali says the United Party for National Development (UPND) government wants to arrest Dr Fred M’membe.



“The UPND Government Plans To Arrest Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’membe for Exposing thier Injustices against ECL and Other Opposition Leaders,” said Musumali.

