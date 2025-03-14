UPND Wants Church to Help Curb Insults But Won’t Apologise For Theirs or Close Rogue Media- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

BY Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

UPND Wants Church to Help Curb Insults But Won’t Apologise For Theirs or Close Rogue Media



….the Church has told you to close Rogue Media Run by State House, Advised that you apologise for the Lucifer Remarks….



In their letters to the Church Mother Bodies, UPND want the Church as custodians of morals in the country, to take a firm stand against insults in politics.



But the greatest purveyors of insults and hate speech are the UPND, the online newspapers such as Koswe, Zambia Accurate Information and others, rogue online media ran by State House.





The Church has also asked the UPND to apologise for remarks issued by their Secretary General Batuke Imenda against the Archbishop of Lusaka, Archbishop Alick Banda, who was called “Lucifer of Zambia”.



Now Chief Government Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa joined in by threatening Bishop Gabriel Msipu Phiri, the Auxiliary Bishop of Chipata.





The Church has requested the Inspector General of Police to arrest UPND youths that issued dangerous remarks,insults and hate speech against the former President, Edgar Lungu and other members of the Opposition.





“You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your neighbor’s eye”. (Matthew 7:3-5).