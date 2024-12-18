UPND wants to take all PF seats – Mwamba



PF Information and Publicity Chairperson, Emmanuel Mwamba says the UPND is determined to grab all parliamentary seats held by his party.



On Saturday, Katombola UPND member of parliament Clement Andeleki said UPND was not interested in Nickson Chilangwa’s Kawambwa seat, insisting that the party had enough MPs to pass legislation in the House.





The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) set 20th December 2024, as election date for the vacant Kawambwa seat following the conviction of incumbent MP Nixon Chilangwa.





In an interview, Monday, Mwamba said UPND was determined to destroy the entire PF party. “They are interested in all the PF seats. They are determined to steal the entire party away from the PF. They are determined to promote a defacto one-party state.”