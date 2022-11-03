UPND WARN FRED M’MEMBE OVER HIS ETHNIC HEGEMONY DRIVE TO DIVIDE THE COUNTRY.

Scoop Reporter

The United Party for National Development has warned Fred M’membe against his tribalism gymnastics drive which saw him buried with the Post Newspaper.

UPND Deupty National Youth Chairman Stephene Chikote says this time the law will squeeze him should he dare the ruling party with tribal statements.

” Zambians have not forgotten that it is Fred M’membe who waged war against tribalism using the Post Newspaper in Zambia.” Said Chikote.

He said Fred waged war against the Tonga people and even hated Anderson Mazoka to the core.

Mr. Chikote said Fred is a dangerous seed which should never be allowed in Zambia’s politics where unity of purpose is an agenda.

“If Fred thinks we shall tolerate the Post tribal hegemony he waged against the people of Southern Province before and during President Michael Sata, he will meet the wrath of the law.” Added the deputy National youth leader.

He says Zambia has no room for the tribalism which Fred is trying to resurrect and has warned Fred that should he start tribalism behaviour, he will pay heavily.

He said Zambians have not forgotten about his tribalism seed against Mazoka, HH and the people of Southern Province.