UPND WARNED AGAINST ENTERTAINING PF MEMBERS POSITIONING THEMSELVES TO DEFECT TO THE RULING PARTY

By Michael Kaluba

The Community Action Against Corruption has warned the UPND to avoid falling into the trap of wooing politicians from the Patriotic Front-PF, who may wish to defect to the ruling party for alleged personal survival.

According to the organization’s Chief Executive Officer Brighton Tembo, political defections from the opposition to the ruling party are imminent, with some people from the previous regime positioning themselves to join the UPND, believing that doing so will provide a buffer against the numerous corruption cases they are facing.

Mr. Tembo believes that, while politics is a game of numbers, the ruling party should concentrate on those who gave them power rather than crowding its structures with politicians who were rejected by the Zambian people.

He contends that the UPND should also focus on the people who sacrificed for the party while it was in opposition and under attack by the same people who have now shown affinity, and that the ruling party should be concerned with courting ordinary citizens.

PHOENIX NEWS