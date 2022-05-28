UPND WILL BE EASY TO DEFEAT IN 2026 – KAMPAMBA

… says the ruling party has lamentably failed to deliver on its campaign promises.

Lusaka, Saturday, May, 28, 2022 [Smart Eagles]

Patriotic Front party national women’s chairperson Kampamba Mulenga says the UPND will be an easy party to defeat in the 2026 elections because it has lamentably failed to deliver on its campaign promises.

Speaking at the PF secretariat when she met Lusaka women’s League in the company of acting President Hon. Given Lubinda, information and publicity chairperson Rapheal Nakachinda and senior party officials, Hon. Kampamba said there is no doubt that the PF will bounce back into power in 2026.

She said God allowed the PF to lose the August 2021 elections so that people see how important the former ruling party is.

” Let’s remain united. God has a way of communicating things, we lost the elections for us to learn something.God allowed us to lose so that people know the importance of PF. UPND promised alot and has failed to fulfill anything. The free education policy has failed, classes are overcrowded and pupils are not learning properly,” she said.

The Kalulushi lawmaker said for PF to survive there is need for unity among its members.

She said the party women league will use the Kopala formula to mobilize the party.

” With this economic hardship women are suffering the most. Let’s mobilize the party by showing each other love. Let’s be counted even in our loss. After the election loss we were attacked and our houses were destroyed but we have moved on. We shall use kopala formula to mobilize the party. We shall go constituency by constituency to explain to the people,the difference between PF and UPND and UPND will be easy to defeat,” she said.