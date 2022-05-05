UPND WILL COLLAPSE IN 2031 IF ITS SENIOR MEMBERS CONTINUE IGNORING THE GRASSROOT – WARN PROPHET ISAAC.

Renowned Clergyman Prophet Isaac of Monze has warned that if UPND Senior Members continue with their selfish altitudes towards the ordinary party members and Zambians, the Ruling Party will collapse in 2031 and another political party will take over.

Speaking in Monze today Thursday after coming from the prayer mountain, Prophet Isaac said it is heartbreaking that many UPND Ministers and MPs are ignoring ordinary members in favour of their spouses and relatives.

The Man of God warned that if the behaviour does not change 2031 will be the end of UPND. “Stop ignoring ordinary UPND members. Many UPND Senior Members are ignoring phone calls from ordinary Zambians and this is deadly for the party”, said Prophet Isaac.