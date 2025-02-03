UPND will dance ‘pelete’ in 2026 – Changala





CIVIL Rights Activist Mr. Brebner Changala, has warned that the UPND administration has set a very bad precedent, which will make them dance ‘pelete’ immediately they are chucked out of power in 2026.



Mr. Changala has charged that the UPND has weaponised the police, using the same template the Patriotic Front (PF) employed…using the police to intimidate political opponents.