UPND will dance ‘pelete’ in 2026 – Changala
CIVIL Rights Activist Mr. Brebner Changala, has warned that the UPND administration has set a very bad precedent, which will make them dance ‘pelete’ immediately they are chucked out of power in 2026.
Mr. Changala has charged that the UPND has weaponised the police, using the same template the Patriotic Front (PF) employed…using the police to intimidate political opponents.
What does he dream about?
Does he enjoy his life really?
I don’t think so!
Comrade, I didn’t realize you are such à petty person. I held you in high esteem and this is dissipating so fast with every utterance coming from you.
UPND has fixed so many things that were broken with the PF in power for ten years.
I wonder whether you are able to look back.
I wonder whether your call is genuine or it is a tribal thing.
Lets be objective and truthful.
If laws are there and are being deliberately broken for people to get arrested, or if they committed these crimes during their reign of terror and are being arrested for them that does not amount to UPND weaponizing the Police. PF lay the cobwebs for UPND when they thought they were in power forever, but as the Bible rightly put it, they have fallen into it themselves.
Dont cry foul.
So it has been your wish and it is still your wish, but it still remains your wishful thinking. UPND will dance to celebrate its victory while you, you will be leaking your wounds before collapsing and being taken into the political mortuary. A human rights activist does not take sides in politics, he remains none partisan. You are the only one I have seen, so just come in open and join politics and stop hiding behind activism. What human rights can you defend if your terror PF came back to power? (God forbid)