UPND wins both the Kabushi and Kwacha Parliamentary by-elections

UPND WINS KABUSHI AND KWACHA SEATS

By Lovemore Sondashi and Rogan Labika

The United Party for National Development UPND has claimed victory in both the Kabushi and Kwacha Parliamentary by-elections.

In Kabushi, UPND’s Bernard Kanengo amassed 6,556 votes, beating his closest competitor Independent candidate Richard Kalasa who got 4,607 votes.

Osias Telela of Leadership Movement (LM) received 226 votes with Alfred Yombwe, an independent getting 81 votes.

Kabushi Constituency Returning Officer Elias Mwalaba declared Mr. Kanengo dully elected at 01:01 hours.

In Kwacha, UPND’s Charles Mulenga polled 6,596 votes beating Lawrence Kasonde an independent candidate who got 1,258 votes.

Shadrick Mumba of the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) got 370, Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Jayawardane Ishani got 284 votes and Leadership Movement’s Oliver Silumbe managed 239 votes.

Kwacha Constituency Returning Officer Brian Mbula declared Mr. Mulenga as dully elected Member of Paliament for Kwacha constituency at exactly 03:45 hours.

The two by-elections were however characterized by low voter turnout with only 11, 646 voting in Kabushi out of the over 49, 000 registered voters while in Kwacha only 8, 898 voted out of the 64, 145 registered voters.

Diamond tv

KABUSHI FINAL BYE ELECTION RESULTS

Kanengo Benard UPND. 6,553

Kalasa Richard. IND. 4 607

Telela Osias. LM. 226

Yumbwe Alfred. IND. 81

KWACHA BYE ELECTION FINAL RESULTS

Mulenga Charles UPND 6,596

Kasonde Lawrence M. 1,258

Mumba Shadrick UPPZ 370

Jayawardane Ashanr EFF 284

Silumbe Oliver LM. 239