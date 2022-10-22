UPND wins both the Kabushi and Kwacha Parliamentary by-elections

UPND WINS KABUSHI AND KWACHA SEATS
By Lovemore Sondashi and Rogan Labika
The United Party for National Development UPND has claimed victory in both the Kabushi and Kwacha Parliamentary by-elections.
In Kabushi, UPND’s Bernard Kanengo amassed 6,556 votes, beating his closest competitor Independent candidate Richard Kalasa who got 4,607 votes.
Osias Telela of Leadership Movement (LM) received 226 votes with Alfred Yombwe, an independent getting 81 votes.
Kabushi Constituency Returning Officer Elias Mwalaba declared Mr. Kanengo dully elected at 01:01 hours.
In Kwacha, UPND’s Charles Mulenga polled 6,596 votes beating Lawrence Kasonde an independent candidate who got 1,258 votes.
Shadrick Mumba of the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) got 370, Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Jayawardane Ishani got 284 votes and Leadership Movement’s Oliver Silumbe managed 239 votes.
Kwacha Constituency Returning Officer Brian Mbula declared Mr. Mulenga as dully elected Member of Paliament for Kwacha constituency at exactly 03:45 hours.
The two by-elections were however characterized by low voter turnout with only 11, 646 voting in Kabushi out of the over 49, 000 registered voters while in Kwacha only 8, 898 voted out of the 64, 145 registered voters.
In a democracy people are to vote or not to vote. High or low turn outs do not matter. Even 10 people voters can turn up and elect their representatives.
There is nothing to celebrate about by the upnd with such a voter apathy in the two constituencies. You may wish to compare what upnd and what pf got in the 2021 general elections for the two respective parliamentary candidates in order for you to determine whether upnd has become more popular in these constituencies.
It’s well known these are pf strongholds so you can’t expect people to turn up and vote for someone else. But upnd carried the day and it’s time to work and deliver development. No more politics and handouts which have kept citizens destitute and beggers.
Thats the way to go. PF must wake up and check on many mistakes infused in the constitution which the former president signed with closed eyes.
Rubish
In any competition, numbers matter. For your information, a team scores six goals. The points are the same with a team that scores one goal. Who can doubt that we are in the champion’s league. Well done UPND. They quickly signed the constitution even when they forgot the date and we could hear them asking for the date after hastily signing the document on that fateful day. they had just spent the night partying at Ndozo lodge. they did not even read through to remove the ambiguities and the lacuna s. W3hat a Lawyer! It is good that their own constitution has hit them below the belt. A case of being careless with national matters which was typical of thieving PF and their government under the Chief thief.
When did we ever have a high voter turn out in a by-election in Zambia?
Those are just sour grapes of saying people boycotted the elections.
Congratulations to the candidates and UPND for the victory