UPND wins members from PF and Tonse



Many people from different political parties including the Patriotic Front and Tonse Alliance have defected to the ruling UPND- in Kitwe’s Wusakile Constituency on the Copperbelt.





UPND Kitwe District Chairman ALEX MWANGO says the party has warmly welcomed the new members.



Mr MWANGO has also disclosed that the party structures in the district have chosen to support President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA in the 2026 general elections.



And UPND Copperbelt Chairman ELISHA MATAMBO says the party is happy to welcome new members.





Mr MATAMBO says most of the defectors joined the ruling party because of the good policies under the UPND such as the free education and the revival of the mining sector in the Province.



He also urged the old party members to welcome the new members so that the party can continue to grow.



Later, UNPD Copperbelt Youth Chairman WARREN HINYAMA said the ruling party will remain open to accommodate new members.





Meanwhile, some of the defectors have thanked the ruling party for the progressive economic policies that are key to the country’s economic growth.

(file image)

