UPND WINS MKUSHI COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON BY-ELECTION

By Cecilia Kayaya Mporokoso

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has won the Mkushi Council Chairperson by-election.

Mkushi Chief Electoral Officer Emmanuel Lukupwa declared UPND’s Melson Chilemu dully elected at exactly 10:20hrs.

The winning candidate Melson Chilemu polled 6, 754 beating the closest rival from the Patriotic Front (PF) Mabvuto Nyirenda who polled 6, 267.

Socialist Party (SP) candidate Evans Bwalya came out third with 704 votes.

The results which were announced 16 hours after close of voting are from 97 polling stations of the 16 wards.

13, 970 electorates voted from a total of 54, 487 registered voters, with a total of 245 rejected ballots.