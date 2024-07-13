UPND WINS MULAO WARD BY-ELECTION

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has scooped the Mulalo Ward by-election.

Abiud Sinkala , the UPND candidate, won with a total of 588 votes.

Innocent Sikombe , an independent candidate backed by the former ruling Patriotic Front party, came second with 398 votes.

Martin Simfukwe of the Socialist Party (SP) garnered 237 votes, while Nawanzi Josephine of the Liberal Movement (LM), the only female candidate in the race, received 32 votes.

The United Progressive People (UPPZ) Francis Simbeye scored 19 votes.