Copperbelt Province Minister Hon. Elisha Matambo writes….



Beloved Citizens,

UPND WINS NTANDA WARD BY-ELECTION IN MPONGWE DISTRICT, 2026 GENERAL ELECTION WILL SEPARATE BOYS FROM MEN

We are delighted to announce that United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate, Gladys Kangumu, has won the Ntanda Ward by-election with a landslide victoryMpongwe District on the Copperbelt.



The United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate secured 445 votes, while Clinton Sankayi of the Socialist Party only got paltry 64 votes .



We extend our gratitude to the people of Ntanda Ward for their unwavering support for His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema’s vision for a better Zambia.



This victory is a testament that UPND New Dawn Government policies under His Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema are working and as party on the Copperbelt we are determined to grab all the seats from the opposition and 2026 will separate boys from men.

We further assured the people of Ntanda Ward that we are committed to delivering all the promises that we made during the campaigns.

Hon. Elisha Matambo

Copperbelt UPND Chairman