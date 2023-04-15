UPND women unhappy with Nawakwi’s sentiments

United Party for National Development (UPND) Chongwe District Chairperson Racheal Simenda has urged opposition party leaders to offer constructive checks and balances to the government.

Ms Simenda observed that opposition party leaders must refrain from politics of character assassination but rather offer positive checks and balances that will contribute to national development.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka today, Ms Simenda expressed disappointment over the sentiments shared by Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) President Edith Nawakwi during an interview on Camnet Television station.

Ms Simenda added that opposition party leaders must ensure relevance in their sentiments that they share as they offer criticism to the leaders in the government.