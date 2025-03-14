UPND WON’T MAKE ANY CONSTITUTIONAL CHANGES WITHOUT CONSULTING ZAMBIANS – SHALALA



March 13, 2025



LUSAKA – The United Party for National Development (UPND) has reaffirmed its commitment to Zambia’s democratic principles, emphasizing that it will not make any constitutional changes to any clauses without the full consultation of the Zambian people.





During a phone-in program on 5FM’s Burning Issue this morning, UPND consultant Oliver Shalala clarified that the proposed constitutional amendments aim to enhance governance, particularly by increasing women’s participation in Parliament through proportional representation.



Mr. Shalala also explained that the draft constitution is still a working document and will undergo further public consultations.





“The draft constitution will be subjected to further consultation,” Shalala said. “It’s not a final document but a working draft that will reflect the will of the people.”



Mr. Shalala also highlighted UPND’s achievements, including job creation, free education, and the completion of the Kafue Gorge Lower hydropower project, which the previous regime had failed to complete.





While acknowledging challenges such as drought-induced electricity shortages, he assured citizens that the government is actively addressing these issues by investing in various energy alternatives, including solar energy.





Responding to allegations made by Socialist Party President Fred M’membe on Hot FM’s Hot Seat phone-in program this morning, where M’membe claimed that President Hakainde Hichilema was attempting to extend his tenure through constitutional amendments





Mr. Shalala dismissed the claims as baseless, saying,



“The UPND has no intention of altering key constitutional provisions such as the presidential term limit, the length of a term, the 50%+1 requirement, or the running mate clause.”



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM