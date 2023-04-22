UPND WON’T RELAX BECAUSE OF WINNING BY-ELECTIONS – MWEETWA

By Michael Nyumbu

UNITED Party for National Development-UPND Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa, says his party will not use the outcome of the three recently held Local Government by-elections to measure results for the 2026 General Elections.

Giving a post-election speech following victory in Serenje, Chililabombwe and Kasama districts, Mweetwa said winning in the aforementioned areas will not make the party to relax.

He stated that doing so became an evident factor that led former ruling political parties to lose power.

Mweetwa, who is also Choma Central Constituency Member of Parliament, said his party will continue to foster an aggressive agenda of economic transformation and recovery.

He however submitted that winning the three Ward by-elections shows how much confidence the people of Zambia have in the New Dawn Government.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9