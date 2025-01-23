UPND WORSE THAN COLONIAL MASTERS, CHANGALA TELLS UN



Civil Rights Activist Brebner Changala has told the United Nations Human Rights Council that the UPND Administration is worse than the colonial masters.



The UN Human Rights Rapporteur Irene Khan is in Zambia for 10 days to access the country’s human rights. Yesterday, she held a meeting with Changala.



Durum the meeting Changala is said to have told Ms Khan that UPND has surpassed the record of Zambia’s colonisers in which for 40 years, there was only one prosecution for sedition and in 57 years, there was only one prosecution which resulted into an acquittal, Mr Brebner Changala, a civil rights activist has submitted to the Human Rights Council Rapporteur.





“Only his tribesmen in the law enforcement handle such investigations cases and tried by magistrates from his region. He practices unprecedented tribalism, and those who speak against this vice arrested,” Changala said.





Changala is one of the alleged Victims of human rights violations after she was arrested on seditious practices charges.