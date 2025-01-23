UPND WORSE THAN COLONIAL MASTERS, CHANGALA TELLS UN
Civil Rights Activist Brebner Changala has told the United Nations Human Rights Council that the UPND Administration is worse than the colonial masters.
The UN Human Rights Rapporteur Irene Khan is in Zambia for 10 days to access the country’s human rights. Yesterday, she held a meeting with Changala.
Durum the meeting Changala is said to have told Ms Khan that UPND has surpassed the record of Zambia’s colonisers in which for 40 years, there was only one prosecution for sedition and in 57 years, there was only one prosecution which resulted into an acquittal, Mr Brebner Changala, a civil rights activist has submitted to the Human Rights Council Rapporteur.
“Only his tribesmen in the law enforcement handle such investigations cases and tried by magistrates from his region. He practices unprecedented tribalism, and those who speak against this vice arrested,” Changala said.
Changala is one of the alleged Victims of human rights violations after she was arrested on seditious practices charges.
We have never seen tribalism on this scale ever in the entire SADC region.
We used to be known as “One Zambia, One Nation”.
Now it has become “One Zambia, One Tribe”.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Indigo, you are useless
Ba Changala be Honesty and truthfully namukula this Edigarism has spoiled this country and you know it in your heart but because of big envirop from ECLization it comprime you.
I feel embarrassed by the level of reasoning of this so-called human rights activist Changala. I see a lot of childish whining and petty accusations against a government that has performed so well in the last three years, as acknowledged even the UN itself in one of its reports. I am very certain that Ms Khan’s competence on these matters is much higher than mine. Some of the submissions being made are just displaying embarrassingly low caliber levels. Anyway they are making Ms Khan’s work here a walk in the park.
He should have told the what he did to be charged with a seditious act. It’s in the constitution and the penal code of Zambian laws. At least he doesn’t claim of misapplication of the law. If he chooses to become a law breaker, he should also be prepared for the consequences!
Changala, once I thought of you with high esteem. If UPND is the worst, am sure you will say PF where saints.
You are very useless sir.
This chorus of anti-UPND sentiment is sponsored and orchestrated by yowaz truly Ediga Chagwa Lungu. The man is bitter for losing and desperate to escape the long arm of the law that will soon catch him. There was a queue lining up to recieve handouts so they can tell the visiting UN rapporteur lies.
These drama queens deliberately forget that the state and law enforcers will also give their side of the story. It it will become clear that they violated the law.
I never knew the Calibre of Brebner was so low until I read some of his articles.
This is just one of them.
Brebner -it seems has survived on Brown Envelopes all his life and he will speak well for those that drop him Ka Something.
UPND has sealed those loopholes, hence the hatred.
The other thing the UN must realize is that most of those speaking against him hell from the same two regions that made Zambians experience atrocities they had never seen in Zambia before when they were in government and they are good at throwing the buck at the innocent.
UN REP, TAKE IT FROM WE THE NON POLITICIANS. ZAMBIA IS BETTER NOW THAN EVER BEFORE. ONLY THOSE THAT THROW THEMSELVES AT THE POLICE ARE IN TROUBLE BECAUSE THEY BREAK THE LAW DELIBERATELY IN ORDER TO CREATE A SITUATION LIKE THE ARE BEING PERSECUTED. THE LAW OS STRAIGHT FORWARD AND IT KNOWS NO CLASS IN SOCIETY.
THEY ARE ALL LYING AND LIES HAVE SHORT LEGS.
PLEASE WATCH FOOTAGE FROM THEIR TIME OF RULING AND COMPARE TO ANY FOOTAGE FROM TODAY. YOU WILL NOT HAVE TO BE LIED TO AS I SEE FROM THESE TRIBALISTS WHO, UNFORTUNATELY, ARE THE MAJORITY EVEN IN THE CATHOLIC CHURCH.
MOST OF THEM HAVE BEEN BOUGHT USING PLUNDERED RESOURCES. THESE ARE THE INDIVIDUALS WHO WANT TO DOMINATE OTHER TRIBES AND SUPPRESS THEM.
WE HAVE OUR PEACE AND TRANQUILITY NOW!
Those who accuse others on tribalism are the first tribalists