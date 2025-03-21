UPND YOUTH CHAIRMAN WARNS MPs AGAINST ARROGANCE TOWARDS GRASSROOTS SUPPORTERS



…..Gilbert Liswaniso cautions ruling party leaders over poor relations with grassroots supporters.



Lusaka, Zambia, March 20 – UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso has warned ruling party Members of Parliament (MPs), District Commissioners, and Permanent Secretaries against displaying arrogance towards the grassroots, saying many MPs are struggling to operate freely in their constituencies.





Speaking on KBN TV’s Big Hour program, Liswaniso claimed that most UPND MPs are not in good standing with their supporters, making it difficult for them to engage with the people.





He cited the recent incident involving Ikeleng’i MP and Health Minister Elijah Muchima, who was allegedly chased from his constituency by irate villagers—a claim Muchima has since denied, stating he left on his own accord.



Liswaniso emphasized that public officials must respect and serve those who put them in office, warning that continued arrogance could further alienate them from their constituents.





Liswaniso’s remarks highlight growing concerns within the ruling party over its leadership’s relationship with grassroots supporters ahead of future political engagements.