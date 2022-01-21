UPND YOUTH CHAIRPERSON GILBERT LISWANISO REPORTED TO POLICE

..as concerned citizens call on the police to take action against him for inciting violence

Friday…December 21 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Concerned citizens have today reported UPND national youth chairperson, Gilbert Liswaniso to police.

Mr Liswaniso recently said that the youths will take law into their hands to manhandle whoever criticises President Hichilema.

He said the youths will not involve the police but ensure that those found wanting are dealt with.

Joseph Phiri who spoke to journalists shortly after delivering the letter to the police, said the remarks made are very worrying and should warrant immediate action to summon Mr Liswaniso.

He said not only are the remarks worrying, but also undermines and threatens the country’s security as well as that of the ordinary citizens.

He said the remarks further have the capacity to incapacitate the freedoms of political parties and also undermine the country’s democracy.