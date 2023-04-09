UPND YOUTH SHOT AT BY FRED M’MEMBE REFERRED TO UTH
THIS IS A UPND YOUTH SHOT BY FRED M’MEMBE IN SERENJE YESTERDAY HIS NAME IS SIMPOSHA, HE WAS BROUGHT TO KABWE GENERAL HOSPITAL NOW TRANSFERED TO UTH BECAUSE HE IS IN A CRITICAL CONDITION.
YESTERDAY FRED M’MEMBE WENT TO DISTURB A UPND CAMPAIGN GATHERING BY FIRING LIVE BULLETS AND IN THE PROCESS SHOT AT THIS YOUTH.
HIS PLAN IS TO HAVE HIM ARRESTED WITH HOPE THAT ZAMBIANS WILL STAND UP TO DEFEND AND SYMPATHISE WITH HIM.
EDGAR LUNGU’S BARBER MAN IS CURRENTLY IN JAIL AND WILL BE THERE FOR 25 YEARS BECAUSE OF SHOOTING TO DEATH A UPND YOUTH IN KAOMA.
IF THIS YOUTH DIES, FRED M’MEMBE WILL ALSO BE JAILED FOR 25 YEARS.
SOURCE: Koswe
Things are not straight.. they don’t seem right. They are not adding up.
Fred Mmembe was arrested for discharging a fire arm..and released on bond.
If he had shot someone surely the case could have been different..and now we are being told that he shot someone after 24 hours..and that person is in critical condition.
Please , and please don’t play games.. this is nonsense.
UPND lies will be their downfall.
They just can’t help but to lie even when they have been found out.
Now they are fabricating patients just to eliminate an opponent.
What is wrong with these people kanshi?