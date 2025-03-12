UPND YOUTHS CLASH WITH POLICE DURING YOUTH DAY MATCH-PAST IN KITWE



By Raphael Mulenga and Chileshe Mwango



Confusion erupted in Kitwe this morning as UPND youths clashed with police during a youth day match-past at the Kitwe playing field.





The unruly UPND cadres, some of whom were riding motorcycles, attacked and injured opposition Patriotic Front youths at the Kitwe playing field roundabout, with some of the injured being taken to Kitwe Teaching Hospital for medical attention.





Phoenix Staffer Raphael Mulenga reports from Kitwe that the situation quickly spiraled out of control, with the UPND cadres physically attacking police officers at the Kitwe playing field entrance, where one police officer was overpowered, but police reinforced and managed to regain control.



Following the ugly scenes, police moved in and allegedly beat UPND cadres, causing confusion and disorder as onlookers scampered in all directions for safety.





Meanwhile, as Zambia celebrates national youth day today, the Operation Young Vote-OYV- is demanding that government takes several key steps to support youth participation and empowerment, avoid superficial participation and ensure that youths are meaningfully involved in decision-making processes.





OYV Executive Director Guess Nyirenda says this should be done through the provision of more opportunities for youths and formulation of programs that are inclusive and accessible to all youth regardless of their political affiliation, background, or ability.





Mr. Nyirenda says this entails refraining from intimidating or restricting youth expression and creativity but ensuring government prioritizes the needs and concerns of marginalized or vulnerable youth populations.





In a related development, Zambia Youths’ Association in the Fight Against Corruption Board Chairperson Rickson Kanema says as youths celebrate their day today, they should realize that their voices will only be truly amplified when they engage in civic processes, hold leaders accountable, and demand policies that address youth unemployment, education, and economic empowerment.



