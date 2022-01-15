…..As he guides the opposition members to use the current freedom of expression with dignity and within the confine of the law.

UPND Lusaka province youth chairperson Mr Anderson Banda has called on the opposition members to have constructive criticism and not bring the name of the head of State into redicule.

Mr Banda said the opposition shouldn’t take the calmness and tolerance by the UPND youths as a source of weaknes but they are doing so to respect the rule of law.

Mr Banda said the mandate has been left in the hands of the law enforcement agencies but if they dare the law enforcers, the UPND Youths will have no option but to respond in a way which they would understand.

He has called upon the opposition members like Mr Raphael Nakachinda, Mr Bowman Lusambo and others to practice mature politics because UPND Government has created a conducive environment to accommodate everyone in the political arena unlike before under their regime.

Mr Banda said politics of character assassination and propaganda will not make PF relevant to the people of Zambia who suffered beyond measures.

Mr Banda said it is unfortunate that Nakachinda and Lusambo are seeking public attention hence going as far as insulting and mocking the Head of state who is busy working on the economy which was plundered by the previous regime.

Mr Banda was speaking this when he featured on Prime TV breakfast show dubbed “WAKE UP ZAMBIA”.