UPND YOUTHS AND ITS ALLIANCE PARTNERS REPORTS NAKACHINDA TO POLICE, WANT HIM CAGED WITHIN 24 HOURS



BY: APHIUS Kaputula

A group of concerned youths from the United Party for National Development-UPND and its alliance partners have officially reported Patriotic Front-PF Chairperson for Media and Publicity Raphael Nakachinda over the remarks he issued alleging that President Hakainde Hichilema has started summoning judges at his residence in an effort to create a one-party state.



Speaking to journalist in Lusaka, Republican progressive Party-RPP deputy Secretary General Stanley Malama has charged that Mr. Nakachinda has been given enough time over the numerous allegations he has made in the past and says it is time for him to provide evidence on a matter boarding on the judiciary and the head of state.



And UPND deputy national youth Chairperson in charge of politics and Mobilization Trevour Mwiinde says they will not allow Mr. Nakachinda to continue issuing statement that are questionable.



Meanwhile NDC faction group led by Mwenya Musenge has advised Mr. Nakachinda to use this opportunity and prove his allegations using his Binoculars which many Zambians do not have.-Muvi TV

