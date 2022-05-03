UPND YOUTHS REPORTS TIZA MUKUKA TO POLICE IN MAPATIZYA SOUTHERN PROVINCE.

By Prince Kaliza Jnr.

United Party for National Development Youths in Southern Province Mapatizya Constituency have reported a PF enclined youth Tiza Mukuka to the Police for criminal defamation of the President.

Mapatizya UPND Youth Chairman says it is concerning that a PF enclined can insult the head of the matter in such a matter that involves tribe.

Tiza Mukuka today posted defamatory remarks against President Hakainde Hichilema that he was a useless one with that of his tribe.

However the remarks have not sat well with UPND Youths charging that freedom of speech has limits.

“We have no problem for this young boy to call our President useless because that is an opinion. Zambia is a democracy and you can call any person the way you want. However the issue is that there is tribe being involved. The continued assault and insulting of the Tonga Speaking people by PF elements is now out of hand” he said.

“So we have reported Tiza