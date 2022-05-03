UPND YOUTHS REPORTS TIZA MUKUKA TO POLICE IN MAPATIZYA SOUTHERN PROVINCE.
By Prince Kaliza Jnr.
United Party for National Development Youths in Southern Province Mapatizya Constituency have reported a PF enclined youth Tiza Mukuka to the Police for criminal defamation of the President.
Mapatizya UPND Youth Chairman says it is concerning that a PF enclined can insult the head of the matter in such a matter that involves tribe.
Tiza Mukuka today posted defamatory remarks against President Hakainde Hichilema that he was a useless one with that of his tribe.
However the remarks have not sat well with UPND Youths charging that freedom of speech has limits.
“We have no problem for this young boy to call our President useless because that is an opinion. Zambia is a democracy and you can call any person the way you want. However the issue is that there is tribe being involved. The continued assault and insulting of the Tonga Speaking people by PF elements is now out of hand” he said.
“So we have reported Tiza
I can imagine. One mistake from exited Tiza, praise singers are up in arms.
ECL is insulted daily and ….Naleka.
Mukuka tribal sentiments are bad, never post such again uleumfwa.
I always tell pipo it’s time for HH to rule regardless if his many short comings. No one is perfect including the boy who posted.
Tiza Mukuka’s mentality results from the UNIP legacy in the treatment of local languages in radio broadcasts and the school system after independence. The intention may hv been noble but one of the by-products is the false sense of superiority that this lad Tiza Mukuka has. He clearly thinks he comes from a tribe that is a cut above Tongas. Perhaps he can begin by tellings those who disagree with him the great things that are happening in the province his ancestors come from. Sadly Zambia’s education system doesn’t want to develop courses that are an antidote to Mukuka’s thinking.