UPND YOUTHS TO HELP HICHILEMA INDENTIFY ‘HINDRANCE CIVIL SERVANTS’ TO NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT – LISWANISO

By Correspondent Reporter

UPND National Youth Chairman, Gilbert Liswaniso says youths are resolved to assist President Hakainde Hichilema to identify civil servants who have failed to conform and work in line with the UPND aspirations to rebuild and reunite the country.

Liswaniso said the youths were happy with steps being taken by President Hichilema to deal with civil servants who are frustrating government’s efforts.

He said that it is a right time for sanity in the civil service.

“President Hakainde Hichilema has always wanted to unite this country we have noted a lot of resistance by some civil sevants in the system. Everyone knows that the PF manifesto was instructive on who to hold positions such as operations, procument or human resource personnel in parastatals and government institutions. Time is here for more sanity,” he said.

Liswaniso has also accused some civil servants to be the hindrance to fertilizer distribution.

He said the hindrance agenda has affected the medicare and drugs availability in health institutions.

Liswaniso warned that those civil servants who will be shown an exit door should not cry foul.

“In anticipation of an illusionary come back in 2026 these people like Mundubile, Lubinda are saying they are controlling the system they should not cry when you are removed for being an hindrance to development,” he said.