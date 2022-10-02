UPND youths urge Sean Tembo to stop insults

UPND youths urge Tembo to stop insults

UPND youth have warned Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) president Sean Tembo against his continued unwarranted attacks and insults towards President Hakainde Hichilema.

The youth leaders from 10 provinces said they do not want to be forced into retaliating because they are a disciplined party.

Speaking at a briefing in Lusaka yesterday, UPND North Western provincial youth chairman Bruce Kanema said his party has the capacity to deal with Mr Tembo.

“We are not church, we are a political party and we will not allow continued insults towards our President Mr Hakainde Hichilema. Politicians that are misbehaving are under surveillance, they will be beaten,” Mr Kanema said.

Mr Kanema said the country was previously destroyed by what he termed as a ‘bunch of criminals’ and that now there is law and order under the