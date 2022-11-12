UPND YOUTHS WANT LEADER HAMWENDA WHO BEAT UP MAYOR REINSTATED WITHIN 24 HOURS

UPND INFIGHTING: YOUTHS WANT LEADER WHO BEAT UP MAYOR REINSTATED WITHIN 24 HOURS

Wrangling in the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has worsened in Mazabuka District as youths have given the District Executive a 24 hour ultimatum to reverse the suspension of Bright Hamwenda from the party.

Byta FMs Evans Liyali reports that speaking during a media briefing Friday afternoon at UPND Mazabuka Secretariat, the youths vowed to fight for Hamwenda’s position.

Kebby Kanene says that the beating of the Mazabuka Mayor, Vincent Lilanda happened at the club and the party should not be involved in the matter.

Mazabuka Central Constituency Youth Coordinator Lenedy Ngoma says the youths will not accept the suspension of Bright Hamwenda as Youth Chairperson for Mazabuka Central.

And Mazabuka District UPND Publicity Secretary, Bellingham Chijikwa described the suspension of Bright Hamwenda as illegal saying that only few members of the District Executive attended the meeting.

Earlier this week, Mazabuka District UPND Executive suspended Hamwenda from the party for beating the Mazabuka Mayor Vincent Lilanda and his wife Namwaka at the Golf club.

In announcing the suspension, Mazabuka District acting Chairperson Josias Nakapepa said the incident was uncalled for.