UPND’s BARBARIC ACTS OF VIOLENCE WON’T BE TOLERATED IN KABWATA – KIBOMBWE

….says UPND is legitimizing criminality in the name of citizen arrests, urges the police to summon William Banda for threatening violence.

Lusaka … Friday, December, 24, 2021 [Smart Eagles]

Patriotic Front party (PF) Kabwata constituency aspirant Gabriel Kibombwe says the threats of violence against PF supporters that will be campaigning in the Kabwata bye-election confirms that the UPND party has always been a violent party pretending to be victims.

Speaking exclusively to Smart Eagles, Mr. Kibombwe said the UPND government is abusing the well intended provision of law that allows for citizens arrest to legitimize illegalities, promote systematic brutality and suppress democracy.

“As a PF National Youth Secretary and aspiring candidate for Kabwata MP, I am upset at the arrogance of the UPND leadership and more so the silence from President Hakainde Hichilema on the matter”. He said

Mr. William Banda’s record of violence is well documented from his time in MMD and looks like the senior citizen is determined to scale up such barbaric crimes.

“How can the UPND send thugs to Chelston police to effect a citizen arrest on Hon. Raphael Nakachinda who was already in police custody? Unless they have infused carders in the police service, how do they determine who to effect the abused citizen arrest?” He wondered

“I challenge the police surmon Mr. Banda and charge him with threatening violence.” He said.