UPND’s BARBARIC ACTS OF VIOLENCE WON’T BE TOLERATED IN KABWATA – KIBOMBWE
….says UPND is legitimizing criminality in the name of citizen arrests, urges the police to summon William Banda for threatening violence.
Lusaka … Friday, December, 24, 2021 [Smart Eagles]
Patriotic Front party (PF) Kabwata constituency aspirant Gabriel Kibombwe says the threats of violence against PF supporters that will be campaigning in the Kabwata bye-election confirms that the UPND party has always been a violent party pretending to be victims.
Speaking exclusively to Smart Eagles, Mr. Kibombwe said the UPND government is abusing the well intended provision of law that allows for citizens arrest to legitimize illegalities, promote systematic brutality and suppress democracy.
“As a PF National Youth Secretary and aspiring candidate for Kabwata MP, I am upset at the arrogance of the UPND leadership and more so the silence from President Hakainde Hichilema on the matter”. He said
Mr. William Banda’s record of violence is well documented from his time in MMD and looks like the senior citizen is determined to scale up such barbaric crimes.
“How can the UPND send thugs to Chelston police to effect a citizen arrest on Hon. Raphael Nakachinda who was already in police custody? Unless they have infused carders in the police service, how do they determine who to effect the abused citizen arrest?” He wondered
“I challenge the police surmon Mr. Banda and charge him with threatening violence.” He said.
I SUPPORT MR WILLIAM BANDA TO EFFECT THE CITIZEN ARREST ON PF MURDERERS, THEY HAVE REGROUPED THEMSELVES TO COME AND KILL MORE OF OUR RELATIVES. THEY KNOW THEMSELVES THAT THEY KILLED PEOPLE AND SOME OF THEM OUR KNOWN BY ZAMBIAN CITIZENS. IT IS BY LAW TO APPLY CITIZEN ARREST. THAT IS WHY THEY ARE SENDING NAKACINDA TO INSULT HICHILEMA EVERYDAY.
ACTUALLY, IT IS THE PF WHO ARE BARBARIC AND NOT UPND. THEY ARE LUCK THAT THEY HAVE HICHILEMA IN STATE HOUSE WHO IS A HUMBLE MAN AND NOT THEIR MAN LUNGU AND ALL PF CABINET. WE NEED TO EFFECT CITIZEN ARREST AND GRAB GUNS FROM PF, THIS SAME KABOMBWE HAS GUNS FOR KILLING PEOPLE BECAUSE PF WERE GIVING GUNS TO PF YOUTHS LIKE KABOMBWE. THEY CREATED TORCHER CHAMBERS, KILLING ZAMBIANS, WHAT A DEVILISH MANNERS OF PF.
Pf party yavipuba
Barbaric? In UPND? never heard of it. It does not exist. Which book are you reading Mr. Man?
But only this one thing I know for sure that its’ a famous term used when refering to pf as an example.
Is this your only campaign message? I wonder what kind an MP you could make.
My humble advise to PF, you guys live in a glass house right now and it’s shocking to witness so many insults piled on our President HH. If UPND had to throw stones you would be injured and killed. It’s high time those guns and knives are grabbed by force from these hooligans in this newly found democracy. If it was not for. President HH, you guys would all be dead today, killed by angry Zambians u you tortured and killed for 7 years
Effecting citizen arrest against those with questionable life is not and shall never be referred or to mean violence. This is your golden opportunity to arrest Lungu Edgar’s empowered criminals, ECL empowered the youths in PF to cause maim then the opposition members. T-shirts were printed in China and distributed to all the youths with scripts EMPOWERD by ECL. If you spot any one arrest and do not beat but handover the criminals to any nearby police, conduct a cleanup now starting from Kabwata.
We have been so loving and kind to these criminals, pick the criminals and leave PF youths, women and men with little integrity campaign freely but no not just allow those well known criminals to come nearby the arena. This should be an example to those with violent behaviors. Kudos to Mr. William Banda for bringing this to our memories, it no not too long to forget what these criminals did to the people of Zambia.