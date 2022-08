UPND’S CHARLES MULENGA TO RECONTEST THE KWACHA CONSTITUENCY SEAT

UPND Kwacha constituency parliamentary losing candidate Charle Mulenga (left) addressing the media after the Constitutional Court declared the election of Kwacha lawmaker Hon Joseph Malanji null and void, rendering the seat vacant.

Mr Mulenga told the media that he will recontest the seat on the ruling party ticket.