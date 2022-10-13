UPND’S CONDUCT WORSE THAN PF’S

…their lying lips won’t save them from the pending Armageddon – Dr Fred M’membe

Ndola…. Thursday, October 13, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Leader of the fastest growing Socialist Party Zambia Dr Fred M’membe has lamented that the UPND is doing the very unacceptable things that made Zambians kick the PF out of power in last year’s elections.

Dr M’membe said the New Dawn Administration is in some cases doing worse things than the PF did.

He highlighted some of the bad things as corruption, abuse of state institutions and electoral violence among other things.

The opposition leader said this in an interview today.

“All the unacceptable things the PF were criticized and removed from power for, that is corruption, abuse of state institutions, electoral violence and malpractices, tribalism, nepotism and so on and so forth, the UPND is doing…and in some cases even worse than the PF,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr M’membe warned that the UPND’s lying lips, their doubled tongued mouths will not save them from the pending Armageddon.

“What makes them feel if PF was rejected for these things they will be exempted and get away with it? Their lying lips, their doubled tongued moths will not save them from the pending Armageddon, the last battle between good and evil before the day of judgement,” he said.