UPND`S ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE IN THE LAST 2 YEARS FAIR- DODIA

By Tellah Hazinji

As the new dawn administration clocks 2 years in office on August 24th, Economic experts have assessed the economic performance of government with Yusuf Dodia describing the last 2 years as fair.

Mr. Dodia says the current régime came into power at a time Zambia was grappling with debt owed to foreign and domestic creditors and has stood the test of global instability characterized by the current global recession which has been exacerbated by the Russia/Ukraine war.

He however says government currently has a challenge of building the domestic economy which is going to be hinged on policy and has advised the UPND administration to focus and reflect on developmental policies.

Meanwhile, Economist Lubinda Habazoka says the country has in the last two years become more stable in terms of macro-economic indicators but is concerned about the current low liquidity, high inflation and high food prices, especially mealie-meal.

PHOENIX NEWS