UPND’s Failed Policies A Catastrophic Blow To The Cost Of Living- Former Praise Singer Malama Stanley

UPND’s FAILED POLICIES A CATASTROPHIC BLOW TO THE COST OF LIVING.

Over the past two years, Our Governance has inflicted immense suffering upon the people. With a staggering rating of 1/10 in terms of the cost of living.

Our policies have proven to be a catastrophic blow to the average citizen’s well-being.The UPND’s failure to address the rising cost of living has left the population in a state of despair.

Basic necessities such as food, housing, and healthcare have become increasingly unaffordable, pushing many families to the brink of poverty. Making it nearly impossible for individuals to make ends meet.

Under Our rule, the prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed, far surpassing the average citizen’s income. The burden has become so overwhelming that many people are now forced to sacrifice their basic needs, compromising their health and quality of life.

This dire situation has particularly affected vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and those living in rural areas, who struggle to access even the most basic resources.One of the main causes of this economic turmoil is the UPND’s mismanagement of public funds although many people are not aware. Shame

Malama Stanley

Mindset-Activist