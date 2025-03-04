UPND’S GOVERNMENT CRACKS DOWN ON ROGUE MINING COMPANY



By Timmy



In a bold move, the UPND government has demonstrated its commitment to upholding the law and protecting the safety of Zambian citizens. Rongxing Investment Company, a mining firm, has been busted for defying a suspension order issued on February 4, 2025, following a fatal accident and acid spillage into the Luela stream.





Copperbelt Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba reported that the company’s operations manager, Lei Yan, and director Yuan Liming, both Chinese nationals, were arrested and charged for violating Section 105 of the Mines and Minerals Act of 2015. Despite government ministers reiterating the suspension on March 1 and 2, 2025, the company continued to operate in secret, with employees working at night.





The UPND government’s swift action sends a strong message that such blatant disregard for safety regulations and the law will not be tolerated. The government’s commitment to protecting the lives of Zambian citizens and upholding the rule of law is a welcome departure from the lax enforcement of the past.





