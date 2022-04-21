Directionless leadership!

We do not underestimate the UPND or its achievements. In the years before the election, they tenaciously laid bare the areas of life and policy where the public felt dissatisfied and angry with the PF and its government. They did not win merely by default, but because they managed to capture the public mood. We will learn from that.

Today the UPND government looks very strong and confident. But problems lie ahead. They don’t seem to know where they are headed, and that is dangerous. UPND’s great achievement is directionless leadership: they appear to be in control, but no one knows where they are leading. They have failed to define the purpose of their government. We perceive no ideological roots. We can detect no sense of direction. They are high on boasting, bragging, rhetoric, posturing and promises. But they will in the end be judged not on what they say but on what they do.

This government is too self-satisfied and too little criticised for its own good or for ours. They have tried to silence all the critical voices but appointing critics or potential critics to some boards, commissions and so on and so forth. This is not a recipe for governing well. The wheel of fortune turns and that which once appeared fresh, with the passing of time goes to seed.

We are not wishing them ill. We were the first to wish our new government well, and we will do again. Socialists are patriots and wish to see our country succeed. You will not see us gloat over national reverses, nor talk down their successes, as they did when they were in opposition. We wish to see the economy improve and give our people a better life. We do not look to defeat UPND on the back of national failure. There will be sufficient grounds without that to argue for their removal.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party