UPND’s Hypocrisy: From Opposition Propaganda to Governance Failures- Abraham Simpamba

UPND’s Hypocrisy: From Opposition Propaganda to Governance Failures





Mark Simuuwe’s statement attacking Emmanuel Mwamba and the Patriotic Front (PF) exposes a deeper issue within the United Party for National Development (UPND) a government still stuck in opposition mode, using propaganda instead of delivering on its promises.





While in opposition, UPND built its campaign on allegations of corruption, state capture, and human rights violations under PF. Many of these claims were exaggerated, strategically crafted to stir public anger and gain votes.





Now in power, instead of shifting focus to governance and fulfilling their promises, UPND continues to engage in the same tactics this time to silence and discredit their political opponents.



The real question is: why is UPND more invested in fighting its critics than in fixing the economy, improving agriculture, and creating jobs as promised? The cost of living has skyrocketed, unemployment remains high, and key economic sectors are struggling.





Instead of addressing these pressing issues, they are busy attacking individuals like Mwamba and engaging in diplomatic theatrics to distract Zambians from their failures.





If UPND truly respects democracy and good governance, it must abandon propaganda and start delivering results. No amount of political mudslinging will put food on the Zambian tables or money in their pockets.



The empty rhetoric is overdue, UPND must concentrate on uplifting the plight of the Zambian people whom they promised to have cheaper melie mealie, lower price of fuel, fertilizer and employment unlike advancing political vendettas always forgetting that they got the governance which they fought for, for 23 years though without a vision to run the affairs of this great Republic.



Abraham Simpamba

Together We Can

Ichola Bantu!

absautos80@gmail.com/ 0961611846