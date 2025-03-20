“UPND’s INTEGRITY UNSHAKEN: OPPOSITION’S MALICIOUS PROPAGANDA EXPOSED”



By Timmy



As the UPND government continues to deliver on its promises, the opposition’s desperation grows. The latest attempt to tarnish the UPND’s reputation involves spreading false claims that officials, including Honourable Amutike of Mongu Central, Sesheke MP, and the youth national chairman, were bribing attendees at the Youth Day celebration in Mongu.





However, the truth reveals that the funds in question were meant to cover fuel costs for vehicles booked for transportation purposes. The opposition’s malicious propaganda is a clear attempt to mislead the public and discredit the UPND’s achievements.



It’s essential to recognize that the UPND’s commitment to transparency and accountability is unwavering. The party’s dedication to delivering on its promises has earned the trust of the Zambian people.





President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent address at the Youth Day celebration in Mongu emphasized the importance of unity among Zambia’s 72 ethnic groups. He highlighted the UPND administration’s prioritization of youth development, including the introduction of free education to promote equity and equality.





The UPND’s commitment to empowering the youth and promoting economic growth is evident in its policies and actions. In contrast, the opposition’s focus on spreading propaganda and misinformation only serves to undermine the country’s progress.





As Zambians, we must remain vigilant and discerning, recognizing the opposition’s tactics for what they are – a desperate attempt to cling to relevance. The UPND’s integrity remains unshaken, and its commitment to delivering on its promises will continue to earn the trust of the Zambian people.



WAGON MEDIA