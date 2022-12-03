UPND’S MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCES – HON TUTWA NGULUBE

December 3rd,2022

LUSAKA – The United Party for National Development UPND receives the news on the untimely demise of former Kabwe Central Member of Parliament Hon Tutwa Ngulube with shock and disbelief.

Hon Ngulube ably played his role as not only a politician but also a citizen who wanted the best for his country.

The Country still remembers how the late former lawmaker almost single handedly led the infamous Bill 10 Constitutional amendment crusade. He did it because he believed.

We shall forever live to remember Hon Ngulube for his contributions towards the growth of the country’s democracy as a man who was never shy of stating his position ,unpopular as it might be.

On behalf of the party and Republican President Hakainde Hichilema, National Management Committee and indeed on behalf of the larger UPND family and Zambia in general,i wish to offer our condolences to the Ngulube family and wish them God’s comfort and blessings.

To the PF, receive our Condolences on the demise of one of your senior members as we mourn with you.

To the Law Association of Zambia and the entire legal fraternity, kindly receive our Condolences with our ultimate sorrow.

We urge the nation across political divide to mourn the late former lawmaker in love and humility.MHSRIP

Issued by :

Batuke Imenda

Secretary General – UPND