WE ARE GLAD THAT PF HAS REALIZED ITS MISTAKES & DESERVE ANOTHER CHANCE BUT …

UPND’s only success is to replace cadres with HUNGER!, callers tell Ngwira

LUSAKA—FRIDAY May 6th 2022

SMART EAGLES

Some callers on Pan African Radio have slammed the ruling UPND over the failed promises and the escalated cost of living which is beyond the ordinary citizens’ reach.

Phoning in when member of the opposition Patriotic Front Chanoda Ngwirwa featured on a special interview callers lamented that UPND has replaced caderism with poverty.

They said in as much as the New Dawn Administration has managed to kick out caderism, the majority Zambians are wallowing in abject poverty.

However, the callers have said PF still stands a chance to bounce back into power provided that they do their rebranding as expected.

Meanwhile, Mr Ngwira advised the ruling UPND to stop the blame game and concertrate on delivering promises prior to last year’s elections.

He further advised President Hakainde Hichilema to stop prosecuting publicly those that have cases with the law enforcement agencies.

Ngwira said the President should act like a parent, sober up and stop being emotional when addressing the nation.

Commenting on the country’s budget, Mr Ngwira said the UPND ambitious budget will not bare fruits because it solely depends on the IMF loan which doesn’t seem to materialize anytime soon as the IMF is seemingly skeptical.

The PF member added that it will be very difficult for the country to have any investors “as we have not witnessed any investors in the last 10 months due to lack of investor confidence.”

He also indicated that if voted back into power, PF will work on the mistakes it made and bring the economy to normalcy.

And Ngwira disclosed that he has no appetite to go back to UPND due to their “lies” and fake promises.