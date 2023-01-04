UPND’S PERFORMANCE HAS BEEN VERY POOR – KAFWAYA
… People are complaining because commodities are very expensive
Lusaka…. Wednesday January 4, 2023 (Smart Eagles)
PF presidential hopeful Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya has said the performance of the UPND in government has so far been very poor.
Speaking when he featured on Radio Phoenix’s “Let the People Talk” Program yesterday, Hon Kafwaya lamented that the cost of living has escalated under the watch of President Hakainde Hichilema led regime.
He cited the agriculture and the health sectors as amongst the critical ones that have been poorly handled by UPND.
“When you look at the performance of the government and say things that are nonexistent, you are being malicious. And I can tell you that I think the performance of the UPND has been very poor…,” he said.
“People are complaining because commodities are very expensive, transport is very expensive. In the health sector, the performance has been very bad, agricultural sector, performance has been very bad.”
And Hon Kafwaya fumed that while the indicators are so bad, this is the time when Europeans and Americans, Asians are being given all the concessions there is, to be able to benefit from what the country has to offer.
He lamented that foreigners are benefiting more than “those who are complaining about the cost of living, about the cost of cooking oil…Those who cannot afford to pay rentals. May people are being evicted now. Look, things are expensive, you expect people to have money so that they solve these problems. But things are so expensive and yet people don’t have money.”
Meanwhile, Kafwaya complained against the President’s recent remarks where he said “you see those people, they can’t even service their cars now.”
He called on the Head of State to make the environment conducive for all citizens to live a deecent life.
How do you get examined by your opponent and get a fair result? Your opponent will always talk about your weaknesses other than your strength.
Such is normal in Africa and Zambia in particular.
The performance of UPND has been beyond expectation considering that the country had almost acquired the status of a failed state under the reign of the notorious PF.
Ba Kafwaya, the damage that your PF did to this country is immense and for us who are realistic, it will take at least three years for the measures the government has embarked on to be felt in a positive sense.
I personally spent sleepless nights prior to the August 2021 elections thinking about life under PF for another five years. But the Lord is merciful and He saw our anguish and delivered us from the jaws of the dreaded PF.
Today, PF are pretending to be angels but they won’t fool me.
PF is the true representation of hypocrisy, lies and lawlessness.
KAFWAYA’S ANALYSIS SHOULD HAVE COMPARED THE UPND GOVERNANCE TO THAT OF THE PF GOVERNMENT. THEN HE SHOULD HAVE CONCLUDED WISELY AS TO WHOSE GOVERNMENT WAS BETTER BETWEEN LUNGU AND HH. TO COME OUT WITHOUT THE BASIS FOR HIS DECISION IS NOT GOOD FOR THE READER, NEITHER IS IT FAIR FOR UPND. IF KAFWAYA HAS NOTHING TO SAY, HE AND ALL THOSE ASPIRING TO BE PF PRESIDENTS MUST KEEP QUIET BECAUSE A PF PRESIDENT HAS NOTHING NEW TO OFFER TO ZAMBIA THIS TIME OR IN THE FUTURE OTHER THAN WHAT WE KNOW ALREADY.
Ba PF you want UPND to repair the damage you inflicted on this country in one year when they have a five year mandate?You guys are dreamers.
The problem is that Zsmbians are used to mediocrity.
So even a small improvement by a new leader, like shouting from the roof tops that he is fighting corruption, his hard-core disciples will be left in awe. Even him taking selfies with muzungus while grinning like a Cheshire cat, his praise singers will clap.
Let us raise standards as a country, and force him to put Zambia first. Why should DRC be exempt from load shedding at our expense?