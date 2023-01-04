UPND’S PERFORMANCE HAS BEEN VERY POOR – KAFWAYA

… People are complaining because commodities are very expensive

Lusaka…. Wednesday January 4, 2023 (Smart Eagles)

PF presidential hopeful Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya has said the performance of the UPND in government has so far been very poor.

Speaking when he featured on Radio Phoenix’s “Let the People Talk” Program yesterday, Hon Kafwaya lamented that the cost of living has escalated under the watch of President Hakainde Hichilema led regime.

He cited the agriculture and the health sectors as amongst the critical ones that have been poorly handled by UPND.

“When you look at the performance of the government and say things that are nonexistent, you are being malicious. And I can tell you that I think the performance of the UPND has been very poor…,” he said.

“People are complaining because commodities are very expensive, transport is very expensive. In the health sector, the performance has been very bad, agricultural sector, performance has been very bad.”

And Hon Kafwaya fumed that while the indicators are so bad, this is the time when Europeans and Americans, Asians are being given all the concessions there is, to be able to benefit from what the country has to offer.

He lamented that foreigners are benefiting more than “those who are complaining about the cost of living, about the cost of cooking oil…Those who cannot afford to pay rentals. May people are being evicted now. Look, things are expensive, you expect people to have money so that they solve these problems. But things are so expensive and yet people don’t have money.”

Meanwhile, Kafwaya complained against the President’s recent remarks where he said “you see those people, they can’t even service their cars now.”

He called on the Head of State to make the environment conducive for all citizens to live a deecent life.