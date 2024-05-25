UPND’s RULE OF MEN….. Another Law has been violated- Thomas Sipalo

*UPND’s RULE OF MEN….. Another Law has been violated*

*24/05/24*

According to the Constitution of Zambia, the Minister of Finance is the only individual authorized to hold shares in government dealings on behalf of the government.

Therefore, it is illegal for the Zambia National Service (ZNS) Commander and Mwewa Reuben, who are not affiliated with the Ministry of Finance, to hold shares in a Government-owned company.

This action violates the constitutional mandate and constitutes a legal transgression. Respect of the law is mandatory at all times.

Wina azamangiwa mtsogolo.

Thomas Sipalo,

National Youth Chairperson

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA

#Komboni President