UPND’s THREE YEARS IN OFFICE IS A SUCCESS – HH

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has described his three years in office as a success, marked by hard work leading to several achievements across sectors.

President HICHILEMA says the unlocking of the mines such as Mopani Copper Mines, Konkola Copper Mines -KCM- and shaft 28 in Luanshya are among the achievements of his administration.

He said this when he interacted with the people and journalists at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola.

President HICHILEMA is in the Province for a two day working visit.

Earlier, the President interacted with UPND Bwana Mukubwa Party Secretary DENNIS MWAMBA, who told the President to ignore detractors.

While on the Copperbelt, President HICHILEMA is expected to officially hand back Konkola Copper Mines to Vedanta, Commission the newly built Chililabombwe, Wusakile and Chimwemwe hospitals as well as interact with traditional leaders.

He is also scheduled to hold a public rally in Chingola and Lufwanyama.

ZNBC

