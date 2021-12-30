UPND’S U-TURN ON CAMPAIGN PROMISES OFFENSIVE, SAYS WYNTER KABIMBA

Rainbow Party Leader Wynter Kabimba has charged that it is clear that the United Party for National Development-UPND got into power by false pretenses as is evidenced by the U-turns on the campaign promise it made to the Zambia people.

Mr. Kabimba has cited continued load shedding, the hike in pump price of fuel, student’s meal allowances and mealie meal prices as some of the factors showing that the new dawn administration will not fulfill its campaign promises.

Speaking during Millennium radio’s the interview program this morning, Mr Kabimba has bemoaned the continued load shedding which he says has affected industries.

Mr Kabimba has charged that the UPND administration has failed to correct the mistakes of the PF, contrary to their campaign promises.