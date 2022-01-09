PRELIMINARY STATEMENT ON THE “WITHDRAWAL” OF MR. FRANCIS M LIBANDA FROM THE KABWATA BY ELECTION

We, in the United Progressive People (UPP), have not received any official communication from Comrade Francis M. Libanda on the reported “withdrawal” from the Kabwata Parliamentary by election.

Noting that there is a letter which is purportedly submitted by him to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), we are expecting ECZ to officially communicate with us. This is predicted on the fact that we are 100% the sponsors of his candidature. Our patriotic and national interests in the matter must be noted.

Our efforts to reach him have failed. Our last contact with him was on Friday, 7 January, 2022 at a shopping mall where he was seen with the vehicle that the party gave him.

The party spokesperson will issue a comprehensive statement when we receive official communication from the ECZ.

Our nation is yearning for genuine saviours who will put national interests before self. It remains our genuine desire to be given the chance to work with the people of Kabwata for the transformation of the constituency into a model city within a city.

Saviour Chishimba

Leader

United Progressive People (UPP)

UPP: #Development of #Zambia for #Zambians!

VOTE for No PAYE; No Sales Tax; No Market & TV levies; No tolls on Public Roads; Land redistribution & decent houses for all Zambians.